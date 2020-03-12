Empower grant awarded for Arbor Housing

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Safe and affordable housing in Corning will be getting a major boost, thanks to the fund for women of the Southern Tier.

The housing agency in Corning received the empower grant which will be a huge help to the community.

This funding will support women and girls’ education and independence throughout the county.

According to the Fund for Women of the Southern Tier’s website, The Fund for Women channels the power of community philanthropy to break down the barriers that persistently hold women back.

They provide grants to girls and women striving to realize their life goals, improve their health and achieve economic self-sufficiency.

The Fund for Women also provide annual awards to community non-profit organizations for programs that empower girls and women.