ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park End of Season Jamboree is coming back to Elmira this weekend and will feature many activities for the community to participate in.

The annual event will kickoff on Sunday, Aug. 27, and will take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Brand Park in Elmira. The jamboree will feature food, music, children’s activities and a basket auction.

Live music will be available for the duration of the jamboree with various local artists performing. Artists will include Doc Possum who will be playing from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Pat Comstock who will be playing from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and Crossroads who will be playing from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase by Sgt. Stanley’s Meal Prep & Catering, as well as dessert by Kool Treats Ice Cream.

Most of the children’s activities will be free and will include sidewalk chalk, rock painting, face painting provided by Painted Love and bounce houses provided by Party Central LLC.

This annual jamboree is supported by donations and volunteer work in the community.