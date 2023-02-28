NEW YORK (WWTI) — Cost assistance programs are available for eligible New York residents, as well residential programs to help reduce home energy costs for all income groups.

Home Energy Assistance Program

HEAP is a federally funded program, overseen by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, that can help eligible New Yorkers heat and cool their homes.

An eligible household can normally receive one regular HEAP benefit each winter and could also be eligible for one emergency benefit if they face an energy crisis. New York has announced available funding for a second emergency benefit this winter for eligible households.

Households that have already received a regular and emergency HEAP benefit this winter can now apply for an additional emergency benefit if they are facing a utility shut off or are are running out of heating fuel and cannot afford to replenish it.

Home Energy Efficiency Programs

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority offers a range of residential programs to help New York State residents identify areas where their homes are driving up energy costs. Assistance is also available to help residents complete energy efficiency improvements.

Home Energy Audits

New Yorkers can conduct an energy audit of their residence to learn about recommended efficiency improvements to save money on energy bills. An audit can provide information on low-cost improvements and large-scale investments, along with available financial resources.

Weatherization Assistance Program

The New York State Weather Assistance Program is the largest residential energy conservation program in the country. The program assists eligible homeowners and renters by reducing heating and cooling costs through energy-conservation measures.

New York State has also released a new Guide to Home Heating with Oil and Propane to help consumers reduce heating bills.

“Cold temperatures and high energy prices have combined to make this a difficult winter for some of our most vulnerable residents as they struggle with the cost of heating their homes,” said Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz. “Without this additional assistance, many New Yorkers would find themselves with nowhere else to turn in an emergency situation.”