Enjoying Memorial Day during the coronavirus

ELMIRA, N.Y.(WETM) – Memorial Day is to honor those that have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Much like the past few holidays since the coronavirus pandemic began, this Memorial Day holiday will be a bit different as well.

Many cities and towns have canceled parades that celebrate honoring and mourning the military personnel who had died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. But not all plans have changed, some are just altered.

The city of Hornell will still have the parade and continue the tradition. Hornell Mayor John Buckley ensures that they are following CDC guidelines and keeping people safe.

“We have consulted with our county officials to ensure we adhere to all safety protocols set forth by the governor’s office, to have a safe parade for parade participants and spectators alike.” ​

John Buckley, City of Hornell Mayor

According to Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss, for those that like to enjoy nature, Park Station will be open for boating, hiking, walking, and fishing. The remainder of the park will be closed until further notice.

Harris Hill will be open as well for walking and hiking. Unfortunately, the pavilions and playgrounds are still closed.

Backyard cookouts will keep families safe and entertained, and recently due to cancellations of vacations from the pandemic, there has been a surge in pool buying said Tom Witzel, owner of Hesselson’s in Elmira Heights.