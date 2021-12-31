Actress Betty White dead at 99, reports say

TAMPA (WFLA) – Legendary actress, producer, animal-rights activist and all-around sweetheart Betty White died Friday at the age of 99, according to reports.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say the 99-year-old comedy legend passed away at her home Friday morning. She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.

White was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Ahead of her centennial year, in January, White opened up to PEOPLE about how she was feeling about turning 100 years old.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE in a statement on Friday. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

