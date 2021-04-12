American Idol judge Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID before 1st live show

Luke Bryan attends the premiere event for “American Idol” hosted by ABC at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 12, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) — Country music star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan will not be on-air for the return of the singing competition Monday.

“I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live American Idol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon,” he tweeted Monday morning.

Monday’s show will be the season’s first live episode. The official American Idol Twitter account posted this message for fans:

“Luke will be missed at our 1st #AmericanIdol LIVE show tonight, but is resting in quarantine at home & we wish him a speedy recovery. We’re so excited to announce that Paula Abdul will be stepping in as a guest judge with Lionel Richie & Katy Perry as we get closer to Crown a new winner!”

This is the show’s 17th season, and it is still hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Lionel Richie, Katy Perry are the other judges. New episodes air on Sundays and Mondays.

Hopefuls from across the country try to wow the judges in the audition rounds, then viewers vote for their favorite singer to crown them the next American Idol.