‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 final auditions delivering excitement, big ‘surprises’

(WCMH) – Tonight is the final night of auditions for Season 16 on an all-new “America’s Got Talent,” with the last 22 acts competing before the live shows begin following the Olympics on NBC.
According to the episode description, the judges will also “deliberate on which acts will make it to the live shows.”
In anticipation of Tuesday’s show, the network released three new clips of some impressive acts.
First up, singer Anica of New Brunswick, Canada, rocks out with her spot-on rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart.” She has Heidi Klum dancing in her seat and host Terry Crews bopping to the music backstage.
Next up, Pizza Man Nick Diesslin of Maplewood, Minnesota shows off his jaw-dropping pizza dough-juggling skills, putting Howie Mandel into the act. Diesslin also has his own YouTube channel with videos of what he calls his “pizza acrobatics.”
Finally, juggler Sergio Paolo, starts his act off simply, until he takes off his jacket and cuts loose with some gymnastic moves. The Santiago, Chile, performer stuns the judges with his skills and dramatic panache.
Tonight’s performers will have to impress all the judges in order to move on to the live shows following the Olympics. By the end of Season 16’s fifth episode, all the Golden Buzzer awards were handed out, so the five acts going straight to the finals have already been chosen.
Previously, Howie Mandel awarded Northwell Health Nurse Choir with the first Golden Buzzer of Season 16. Simon Cowell selected singer and Ohio native, Nightbirde, for his Golden Buzzer moment after she dazzled on stage with her soon-to-be hit song “It’s OK.” In episode three, Terry Crews granted the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team his Golden Buzzer. Sofia Vergara picked singer Jimmie Herrod as her choice to go straight to the finals during the fourth round of auditions before Heidi Klum hit the final Golden Buzzer for quick-change artist Léa Kyle during auditions round five.
Watch all the “America’s Got Talent” acts listed below tonight at 8 p.m. on WETM, followed by the “Capital One College Bowl” Quarterfinals at 10 p.m.
“America’s Got Talent” Contestants
Tuesday, July 20
Bini the Bunny, Animal Act
Los Angeles, CA
Savannah Robertson, Singer
Pleasantville, NJ
Zac Taylor, Singer
Montclair, NJ
Gabriella Laberge, Singer
Montreal, Canada
Medhat Mamdouh, Musician
Cairo, Egypt
Sergio Paolo, Variety/Other
Santiago, Chile
Erik and Shelly, Dance Group
Southborough, MA
Pasha and Ailona, Variety/Other
Hometown: San Francisco, CA
Current City: Branson, MO
Charming Bears, Dance Group
Salt Lake City, UT
Jonas McEnfro, Variety/Other
Las Vegas, NV
Anna McNulty, Variety/Other
New Brunswick, Canada
The Science Wizard, Variety/Other
Branson, MO
Lewberger, Variety/Other
Los Angeles, CA
Dylan Zangwill, Singer
Exton, PA
Rialcris, Variety/Other
Ensenada, Mexico
Mike Goodwin, Comedian
Columbia, SC
Taffy Jaffe, Comedian
New York, NY
ANICA, Singer
New Brunswick, Canada
Mary Bowers, Variety/Other
Greeley, CO
Pizza Man Nick Diesslin, Variety/Other
Maplewood, MN
KIDJAY, Musician
Detroit, MI
DFlex, Variety/Other
Lagos, Nigeria