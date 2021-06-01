‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 premieres, live audience returns

(NBC) – “America’s Got Talent” begins a new season tonight the summer-long talent search had several bumps in the road last year it’s hoping for a less “eventful” but just as entertaining a season as the new one gets underway.

A spoken word poet winning was just part of what made “AGT” memorable last season.

“He said the right things that we all wanted to hear and needed to hear,” expressed Heidi Klum. “He brought tears to my eyes”

Coping with COVID altered the season, so did Simon Cowell’s absence from a broken back.

“He’s lucky to be alive, he’s lucky to be standing,” revealed Howie Mandel. “He’s lucky to be walking.”

“I mean, it wasn’t great the first month,” said Cowell. “After ten or 11 weeks, I got there.”

It all made for quite the debut season for the rookie judge.

“It was very dramatic, but it was very fun for me, I have to say,” said Sofia Vergara.

But now, the team returns intact for the start of a new season.

“It’s literally, the biggest stage on Earth right now, said host Terry Crews. “And it’s going to be something different.”

There’s always the unexpected.

“You see a lot of crazy things that come onto the stage,” said Klum.

And once again, there’s an in-person audience to take it all in.

“You cannot, cannot beat a real audience,” said Cowell.

“It’s a different energy when they’re screaming, you know?” added Klum.

Included in tonight’s lineup is a choir of New York City nurses.

“I thought, coming out of COVID, everybody would be miserable,” said Cowell. “But actually, it’s the opposite. They’ve all come out. Ready to go. People want to have fun! People wanna be happy.”

And “AGT” is ready to do its part.

“America’s Got Talent” premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m., followed by an all-new episode of “New Amsterdam” at 10 p.m.

AGT Contestants

Tuesday, June 1

The Canine Stars, Animal Act

Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado

Current Residence: Denver, Colorado

Ellariya and Karina, Aerial / Movement

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Peter Rosalita, Singer

Hometown: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Brian Pankey, Variety/Other

Hometown: Springfield, Illinois

Elektro Botz, Dance Group

Current City: Los Angeles, California

Aidan Bryant, Aerial / Movement

Hometown: Prince George, Virginia

Mr.Cherry and Chikki, Variety/Other

Hometown: Tokyo, Japan

Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Singing Group

Hometown: New York, New York

Current Residence: Long Island, New York

Katie Kusiciel, Variety/Other

Hometown: Rogers, Arkansas

Current Residence: Santa Clarita, California

Keith Apicary, Dancer

Hometown: Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Current Residence: Portland, Oregon

Gerald Kelly, Comedian

Hometown: Bronx, New York

Current City: Atlanta, Georgia

Lil Hunter Kelly, Comedian

Hometown: Springfield, Massachusetts

Current City: Hiram, Georgia

1aChord, Singing Group

Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina / High Point, North Carolina / Raeford, North Carolina

Current City: Greensboro, NC

Dustin Tavella, Variety/Other

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Current City: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Sethward, Variety/Other

Hometown: Los Angeles, California