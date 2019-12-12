‘Bachelor’ host can be hired to officiate weddings

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Chris Harrison attends the GOOD + Foundation “An Evening of Comedy + Music” Benefit at Carnegie Hall on September 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Does your dream wedding include vows officiated by a reality TV host?

If so, then you’re in luck.

‘Bachelor’ host Chris Harrison is making his services as a minister available to the public.

According to his website, Harrison has been an ordained minister with Universal Life Church since 2012.

He has officiated several weddings for couples from ‘The Bachelor,’ as well as other private ceremonies.

His site doesn’t list prices, but says Harrison is available for travel within the U.S. as well as internationally for destination weddings.