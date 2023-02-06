ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Beyoncé made a historical breakthrough at the Grammy’s this past weekend. Breaking yet another record as the most nominated artist, she hit a huge milestone in her decades-long career.

This record has been longstanding since 1998. The previous record holder was conductor Georg Solti.

Georg Solti held 31 Grammy’s for his opera albums. He had been accruing the statuettes since the 60’s. He seemed to have had those categories locked in for the last 25 years until this past weekend.

Beyoncé has officially won 32 Grammy’s over the span of her career. Grammy 31 was for best R&B song “Cuff it” and later in the night she received her 32nd Grammy for Best Dance/ Electronic Album.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional and I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said, after breaking the record a little more than two hours into the main telecast. “I want to thank God for protecting me. … I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit.” She thanked her parents, husband and three children before concluding, “I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre.”