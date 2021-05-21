Billie Eilish to play KeyBank Center next February

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seven-time GRAMMY award-winning artist and songwriter Billie Eilish announced she’s performing in Buffalo on February 12, 2022, during the first leg of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.

The 32-date North American arena run comes following the release of her Happier Than Ever album on July 30.

KeyBank Center says fans can register now through Sunday for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale.

Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public, on Wednesday, May 26, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.