(WIVB) — Brendon Urie is closing the door on his music career, the singer announced via the Panic! at the Disco Instagram account.

“Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” Urie said. “We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.”

He continued, saying that he will be moving on from music to focus on being a father.

“I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family,” he said. “And with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

Urie thanked his fans for their support and said his upcoming tour in Europe and the UK will be his last run.

“I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing,” the post concluded.

Panic! at the Disco formed in Las Vegas in 2004 as a pop-rock band, and has since morphed into a solo project for Urie, with the other three founding members, and additional members who joined along the way.

Panic! released seven studio albums in its 19 years of existence and was nominated for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package at the 2009 GRAMMY Awards for “Pretty. Odd.” and for Best Rock Album in 2017 for “Death of a Bachelor.”