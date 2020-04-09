Broadway under orders to remain dark until June 7th

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM) – Broadway will remain dark until June 7. Theatres were originally supposed to resume performances the week of April 13th.

“Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of broadway theatergoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day,” Charlotte St.Martin, President of the Broadway League.

A few of the productions have already shut down entirely, including the musical adaption of Beetlejuice, which was scheduled to close June 6th and will not be able to return.

St.Martin said the decision was made in accordance to the CDC’s guidelines and orders from New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo.

Broadway has been shutdown since March 12 amid the coronavirus outbreak.