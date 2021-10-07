Buffalo International Film Festival begins Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo International Film Festival is starting Thursday, and goes through Monday.

More than 120 films from 24 countries will be screened across a number of local venues, including the North Park Theatre and the Burchfield Penney Art Center.

“We look forward to welcoming new and old friends back to BIFF to celebrate our fifteenth anniversary and our official selections. Great storytellers have found innovative ways to stay creative and it has been very exciting to see how filmmakers have adapted to the challenges we’ve collectively faced” said Artistic Director John J. Fink.

Tickets are available at this site. The all-access Bison Pass is $45, a ticket for three virtual screenings is $20, individual tickets to live screenings with filmmaker Q&A sessions are $20 and virtual screenings are $9.

For the full lineup, click or tap here.