Chemung County SPCA accepting donations for #BettyWhiteChallenge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In honor of the late TV legend Betty White, the Chemung County Humane Society is participating in a challenge that’s taken social media by storm.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge encourages her fans to donate $5 to animal shelters for what would have been White’s 100th birthday on January 17.

White was known for her lifelong advocacy to animal welfare, supporting local shelters and adopting many rescued animals herself. The challenge gained widespread attention after her December 31 death, just weeks away from her birthday

The Chemung County SPCA and Humane Society is accepting donations through their website, Facebook, or by sending a check directly to the SPCA at 2435 SR 352, Elmira, NY 14903.