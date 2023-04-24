FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Country music is returning to Fort Drum’s Division Hill.

Country music artist Jimmie Allen is set to headline at the 2023 AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert during Fort Drum’s Mountainfest, according to Fort Drum officials.

Jimmie Allen is a Grammy-nominated artist and was named the Male Artist of the Year at the 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. He’s known for his hits “Best Shot,” “Freedom Was a Highway” and “down home.”

This concert will take place on Fort Drum’s Division Hill on Wednesday, June 21. This concert, sponsored by AmeriCu Credit Union has been an 11-year tradition at Fort Drum.

“The brave men and women who are valiantly serving our country, I can’t thank them enough,” AmeriCU Credit Union President and CEO Ron Belle said. “We are grateful for them and their families for their service and sacrifice to our great nation.”

“It’s going to be an outstanding event. We are all extremely excited to come out here, see the band and everything else going on during this memorable event,” 10th Mountain Division Deputy Commander for Operations Brigader General Jason Curl added.

The musical duo Maddie & Tae is set to open for Jimmie Allen. Maddie & Tae are one of three female duos to top the country charts in the past 70 years.

Mountainfest will open to the public on Division Hill at noon on June 21. This will include military equipment displays, children’s games, food and beverage concessions and more.

A demonstration by the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, is scheduled at 4 p.m., followed by the 10th Mountain Division Live Demonstration and Salute to the Nation at 4:30 p.m. The 10th Mountain Division Rock Band will perform at 5:30 p.m.,

The AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The night will conclude with a fireworks display.