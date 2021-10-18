‘Disney On Ice’ returning to Syracuse this December

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fan-favorite Disney characters will be returning to the ice in Syracuse this winter.

Field Entertainment announced on Tuesday that “Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends” will skate into the Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial on December 30, 2021.

Characters featured in this show will include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, where they will “go on a journey to discover [Mickey’s] favorite memory of all time. The cast will also be joined by characters from Moana, Frozen, Fantasia, and many Disney princesses.

Additionally, the show will include interactive elements such as Mickey’s “Mouse Pad,” where fans will encourage to be a part of the action.

Beginning October 12, “Disney on Ice” Preferred Customers were able to purchase advance tickets. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 19. Show dates and times are listed below:

December 30 at 4 p.m.

December 31 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

January 1 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

January 2 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Field Entertainment Inc., the producing company of Disney On Ice is currently working with the venue to establish COVID-19 safety protocols. All policies will be listed on the venue’s website prior to each show. Policies are subject to change.