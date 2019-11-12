Disney+ suffers technical errors on launch day

(NBC NEWS) – Disney+ appears to have been hit by some technical errors just a few hours into its official launch on Tuesday.

Some users who rushed to download Disney’s new streaming service were met with an unfortunate error message on their screen that reads “unable to connect.” The message, which appears underneath characters from “Wreck-It Ralph,” then forces users to exit the service and to try to reconnect at a later time.

Users began reporting issues with the service on Twitter early Tuesday morning. Many said they were being shown the technical error, while others said they were having issues finding the Disney+ app in Apple’s App Store. As of 7:00 a.m. EST, there were roughly 7,300 reports of problems with Disney+, according to Downdetector, a website where users can report problems on apps and websites.

Representatives from Disney weren’t immediately available for comment.

Disney had reportedly prepared to face some system outages on launch day. The company bought BAMTech in 2017 and uses the streaming technology to power Disney+, as well as ESPN+, for the purpose of preventing system outages and buffering.

It seems that the Disney+ launch day woes aren’t limited to technical errors. Some users who pre-ordered the service in Puerto Rico, Canada and other regions, were shown an error message that states: “Disney+ is only available in certain regions. Depending on where you are located, you may not be able to access Disney+.”

Disney appears to have delayed the launch of Disney+ in Puerto Rico. The company said Tuesday that the service will now roll out in Puerto Rico on Nov. 19, which is a week later than when it initially announced. When Disney first announced the service, Disney+ was slated to launch Nov. 19 in New Zealand and Australia, with “full availability in the U.S.” on Nov. 12.