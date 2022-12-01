(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Roll out the red carpet — The Edinboro Hotel Bar is famous.

Well, not famous, but featured. And not totally featured, but its facade recently was used as an exterior shot in a CBS sitcom.

An exterior shot is used to set the scene. In the case of “The Neighborhood” the Edinboro Hotel Bar facade was used as the exterior shot of a fictional corner market. The real-life signage was scrubbed, and fictional signs were added, but Edinboro Hotel Bar owner Pat Hargest is certain its his place.

It was a surprise to many people in Edinboro. As surprised as anybody else was Hargest.

“I didn’t know anything about it until yesterday. I had never even watched the show before yesterday — I had seen commercials for it, and I know some of the actors in it, but I never sat down and watched it,” Hargest said. “Yesterday, I got an email from someone, and they had a screenshot of the facade from the show.”

That was followed by another email from someone else. Hargest sat down at the TV and brought up the show on a streaming service. The first email had the wrong episode number, so Hargest was treated to an entire episode that didn’t feature the hotel. Then he found the facade in another episode.

“Sure enough they had two exterior shots of the bar that obviously they had photoshopped and made it not look like a bar and made it look like a corner market,” Hargest said. “It was cool.”

Hargest said he spent some time trying to pinpoint when the shot was taken. Edinboro put flower baskets up in the summer, and they were in the exterior shot. And yeah, some folks have asked if Hargest will get royalties, but he’s shutting down those misconceptions.

“I understand buildings are public domain — I’m not looking to get anything out of this, and I’m getting a lot of free advertising out of it,” Hargest said.

Now all that’s left is figuring out how the Edinboro Hotel Bar was selected. Hargest said he has tweeted the show but hasn’t heard back at all. He also has friends who work in TV and have connections in Hollywood, but their investigations have, so far, turned up empty. Hargest, however, has theories.

“(PennWest Edinboro) has a lot of good animation and film programs — I know there are a lot of Edinboro graduations who work in the industry, so I’m sure it was just an homage to Edinboro,” he said. “Whoever they are, I’m appreciative of them for doing that for us. In this social media post, people are tagging each other, so I’m sure I’ll get to the bottom of who to send a thank-you card to.”

Hargest is an Edinboro University graduate (1994).