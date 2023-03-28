SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This summer join Elvis Costello & The Imposters for a “summer holiday” at the Landmark Theatre for their “We’re All Going On A Summer Holiday” tour!

The band comes to the Landmark on Saturday, July 8 with special guests Charlie Sexton, Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.

The 23-date tour produced by Live Nation starts in Vancouver, Canada with E.C. and The Imposters – Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, Davey Faragher and augmented by Texas guitarist Charlie Sexton.

Most recently Costello played the highly-acclaimed “100 Songs and More”, a ten-night engagement at the Gramercy Theater, NYC at which he played more than 230 original songs, repeating only three titles.

Since 2018, Costello has issued ten record releases; the most recent being, “The Songs of Bacharach & Costello,” a 4-CD, 2-LP box set celebrating his nearly 30-year songwriting collaboration with Burt Bacharach. It was named Best New Reissue by Pitchfork.

The Grammy Award-winning Elvis Costello and The Imposter’s latest album together is called, “The Boy Named If,” which the band will be performing on tour along with many other songs.

For more information about the tour, visit Elvis Costello’s website.