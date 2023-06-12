Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office in San Jose, Calif., on May 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Scammers are out in full force targeting fans wanting to go to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. As the tour was just in Detroit and gets ready to head to Pittsburgh this weekend, June 16 and 17, there have been reports of scams locally and nationally.

Most recently in our area, a Tionesta woman was scammed out of hundreds of dollars while trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets off of Facebook, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police Warren Patrol Unit, a 25-year-old Tionesta, PA, woman is out $700 from a June 8 Facebook, Zelle scam, while attempting to buy Taylor Swift tickets.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been making headlines since fans had trouble getting tickets back in November due to the large demand.

Another fan, this one out of New Jersey, reported to the Better Business Bureau scam tracker on June 5 a scammer out of the Philadelphia area tried to sell her four Taylor Swift tickets online for $300 per ticket, but was able to discover it was a scam before sending any money.

Ahead of Taylor Swift’s concert in Detroit, Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel released a warning about scams surrounding tickets, according to Nexstar station WLNS.

Some fans have reportedly lost thousands of dollars attempting to purchase tickets. The Better Business Bureau reports it received almost 200 complaints nationally related to the Taylor Swift tour.

Below are some tips from the BBB for avoiding scams when buying tickets:

