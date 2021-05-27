Foreigner added to the Chevrolet Music Festival lineup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Chevrolet Music Festival at the New York State Fair is taking shape.

Wednesday, Foreigner was announced as the addition to the lineup.

The Mick Jones led band will play Monday, August 23, 2021 at 8pm.

“Any list of the top rock bands includes Foreigner. They’ve created unforgettable songs that are staples of classic rock radio and Spotify and YouTube playlists worldwide. We’re so glad to have them back and I’m looking forward to a great show,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

Admission to the concert is free with the purchase of a $3 Fair ticket.

Foreigner joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:

Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.

98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.

RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced

Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m.

REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced

Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.

Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.

Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced

The Chevy Music Festival will feature designated areas for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests. Mask will be required for everyone when they are outside their designated area.