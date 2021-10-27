‘Gilded Age’ and other films gave substantial economic boost to Capital Region businesses

Artcentric, an antique shop on River Street, is still open for business despite being disguised by HBO production crews as an old-timey shoe repair shop.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been pumped into the Capital Region economy from film production in the past three months, according to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and Discover Albany. McCoy said more than $125,000 a day was spent at local businesses to house and support film crews.

HBO filmed the GIlded Age in downtown Troy and White House Plumbers in downtown Albany. Discover Albany said another four independent films were also filmed locally.

“With over 9,000 sleeping room nights utilized, as well as other services, the film industry has provided a much-needed source of revenue for our hotels and other community partners. In addition, our robust NYS Film Tax Credits are critical to continued business here in upstate New York,” said Albany County Film Commissioner, Deb Goedeke.

“Albany County and the Capital Region have so much to offer and production companies are recognizing that,” McCoy said. “Albany County is ready for its next close-up.”

The State Room and Jack’s Oyster House in Albany were both key locations used during filming, Discover Albany said.

“Having these actors/projects in our city has been amazing,” said the General Manager of Jack’s Oyster House, Joshua White. “Everyone has been an absolute pleasure to work with and we look forward to future production possibilities at Jack’s.”

“It was a pleasure and an honor to work with the cast and crew from The White House Plumbers,” Proprietor of The State Room, Tom Nicchi said. “They were very accommodating, professional, and extremely generous.”

The New York State Film Tax Credit provides a 25% fully refundable credit for qualified production and post-production costs. Up to $420 million a year can be used to entice filmmakers to produce films in the state. Discover Albany said more than 57,000 jobs are supported by the Film Tax Credit.