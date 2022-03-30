HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — Hersheypark is ready to make sweet memories for friends and families once again when it opens for its 116th season on Saturday, April 2.

Its annual Springtime in the Park event kicks off the 2022 season with many rides and dining options open for guests. The park will be open for the seasonal event on April 2-3, April 9-10, and April 15-17. Hours for the event are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each of the days mentioned.

According to the Hersheypark website, more than 40 rides will be open, such as the Ferris Wheel, and the roller coasters Skyrush and sooperdooperLooper, which are all celebrating anniversaries this year.

Tickets also include photo opportunities with Hershey characters and visits to the ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, which comes with admission to Hersheypark.

A major change for the 2022 season is that the park will be going cashless. Guests with cash only can convert cash to prepaid debt cars at five cash to card kiosks that will be located throughout the park, which will be marked on the free-to-download Hersheypark mobile app. There will be no additional fees to use the kiosks. Roaming food and beverage kiosks and well as the Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar and Patio will still accept cash for payment.

Besides the seasonal event, coming later this summer are two brand new attractions, Jolly Rancher Remix Coaster and Mix’d Flavored by Jolly Rancher

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. Any tickets purchased for the 2022 season can be used throughout the entire season, from April 2 to January 3, 2023.

For more information about Hersheypark, click here.