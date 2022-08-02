ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hollywood is coming to Elmira! One film producer originally from Horseheads said she hopes her new short film will be the start of a new film scene in the Southern Tier.

Linda Miller is a producer working in Los Angeles, but she grew up in Horseheads and spends her summers in Upstate New York. She is the producer of the upcoming short film “Babbo”, which is slated to be filmed in Elmira later this summer.

The anticipated-10-minute film centers on an elderly Italian immigrant in the 1970s who used to be a proficient bowler. He doesn’t have the skills he once did, but he uses them to thwart a group of thieves trying to steal his son’s television.

The film was written and will be directed by character actor Jeff Austin, who has appeared in numerous films and TV series. These include, L.A. Confidential, Armageddon, Grace and Frankie, NCIS: Los Angeles, and more.

Austin and Miller are working with Community Arts of Elmira on the production and will be using the building as a rehearsal space. Meanwhile, Miller said they are still scouting for a bowling alley and trailer park to film after she found out Rossi Lanes was closed.

“The Elmira and Horseheads area, Chemung County area offer so many beautiful locations,” Miller said, especially praising the “phenomenal” architecture. She’s been producing for 30 years, and has countless connections in the industry; her husband is a Director of Photography for Law & Order: SVU.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Miller said, “but I’m at that stage in my career where I also want to give back.”

Miller said she hopes she can bring a feature-length film to the area and eventually establish a consistent film scene that wouldn’t rely on bringing crews and equipment from nearby larger cities like Rochester, adding that Elmira is due for an infusion of recognition and cash that a film crew can bring.

“I just feel like we would get great support from the community,” Miller said. “And it would offer so much support to the community in terms of jobs. Also when a film company comes to town, we spend money. We have to eat; we buy lumber; we buy paint; we support local businesses.”

Miller said she’s looking for crew members, as well, before the film starts shooting the weekend before Labor Day. The film will likely enter the festival circuit next year, Miller said. Anyone interested in joining the cast and crew can email babbothefilm@gmail.com.

The casting call and character descriptions for the project are below: