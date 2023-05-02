SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Comedian Joe Gatto is bringing the jokes to town.

Syracuse made the list under his second round of dates for his ongoing Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy Tour.

Gatto will be at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased HERE or at the Solvay Bank Box Office.

“Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London,” said promoter Outback Presents.

