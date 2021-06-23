Jeopardy! Guest Host Schedule: Dr. Sanjay Gupta begins hosting next week

(WETM) – CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta will begin his two-week stint as a Jeopardy! guest host on June 28.

Episodes with Dr. Gupta, who also serves as an associate professor of neurosurgery at Emory University and an associate chief of neurosurgery at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, will run every weeknight until July 9.

Dr. Gupta also contributes to the CBS newsmagazine “60 Minutes” and serves as an executive producer for the HBO Documentary Unit.

The quiz show has rotated through several guest hosts since the death of long-time host Alex Trebek, who passed away from pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8, 2020.

Previous Jeopardy! guest hosts have included Jeopardy! Consulting Producer Ken Jennings, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and most recently, journalist Savannah Guthrie.

In April, Jeopardy! announced additional guest hosts, including former “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton and Fox Sportscaster Joe Buck.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Courtesy Viacom/CBS

George Stephanopoulos Courtesy Viacom/CBS

Robin Roberts Courtesy Viacom/CBS

LeVar Burton Courtesy Viacom/CBS

David Faber Courtesy Viacom/CBS

Joe Buck Courtesy Viacom/CBS

Airdates for the next round of guest hosts are currently scheduled as follows:

George Stephanopoulos, ABC’s “Good Morning America” Co-Anchor – Show Air Dates: July 12 – July 16, 2021

– Robin Roberts, ABC’s “Good Morning America” Co-Anchor – Show Air Dates: July 19 – July 23, 2021

– LeVar Burton, Actor & Former Host of “Reading Rainbow” – Show Air Dates: July 26 – July 30, 2021

– David Faber, Co-host of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” – Show Air Dates: August 2 – August 6, 2021

– Joe Buck, Fox Sportscaster – Show Air Dates: August 9 – August 13, 2021

Jeopardy! airs every weeknight on WETM at 7 p.m.