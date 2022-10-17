BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Calling Western New York JOURNEY fans, the legendary band will pull into town on their 50th-anniversary Freedom Tour in March.

Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, Deen Castronovo and Todd Jensen will perform at the KeyBank Center on March 16. The band will also hit the stage with guest TOTO.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.

Neal Schon: “We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023” Neal Schon said. “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin’ good memories. See you soon Friends.”

“’On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends JOURNEY. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends… a blast off stage as well,” added TOTO’s Steve Lukather.

Here’s a look at all the tour dates: