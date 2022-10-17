BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Calling Western New York JOURNEY fans, the legendary band will pull into town on their 50th-anniversary Freedom Tour in March.

Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, Deen Castronovo and Todd Jensen will perform at the KeyBank Center on March 16. The band will also hit the stage with guest TOTO.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.

Neal Schon: “We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023” Neal Schon said. “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin’ good memories. See you soon Friends.”

“’On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends JOURNEY. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends… a blast off stage as well,” added TOTO’s Steve Lukather.

Here’s a look at all the tour dates:

February 4  Allentown, PA        PPL Center
February 5Charlottesville, VAJohn Paul Jones Arena
February 8Savannah, GAEnmarket Arena
February 10Columbia, SCColonial Life Arena
February 11Greensboro, NCGreensboro Coliseum
February 14 Lexington, KYRupp Arena
February 17Knoxville, TNThompson-Boling Arena
February 19Bossier City, LABrookshire Grocery Arena
February 22Austin, TXMoody Center
February 23Lafayette, LACajundome
February 26Jacksonville, FLVystar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 1*Washington, DCCapital One Arena
March 3State College, PABryce Jordan Center
March 4*Hartford, CTXL Center
March 8Montreal, QCBell Centre
March 9*Quebec, QCVideotron Centre
March 12*Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
March 13Ottawa, ONCanadian Tire Centre
March 16Buffalo, NYKeyBank Center
March 17Atlantic City, NJBoardwalk Hall
March 20Champaign, ILState Farm Center
March 21Moline, ILVibrant Arena at The MARK
March 24 Sioux Falls, SDDenny Sanford PREMIER Center
March 25Lincoln, NEPinnacle Bank Arena
March 28Des Moines, IAWells Fargo Arena
March 31Tulsa, OKBOK Center
April 1Memphis, TNFedExForum
April 4San Antonio, TXAT&T Center
April 7Springfield, MOGreat Southern Bank Arena
April 8Wichita, KSINTRUST Bank Arena
April 11Casper, WYFord Wyoming Center
April 13Boise, IDExtraMile Arena
April 14Spokane, WASpokane Arena
April 17Eugene, ORMatthew Knight Arena
April 19Stockton, CAStockton Arena
April 22Bakersfield, CAMechanics Bank Arena
April 23Fresno, CASaveMart Center
April 25Palm Springs, CAAcrisure Arena
