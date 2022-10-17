BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Calling Western New York JOURNEY fans, the legendary band will pull into town on their 50th-anniversary Freedom Tour in March.
Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, Deen Castronovo and Todd Jensen will perform at the KeyBank Center on March 16. The band will also hit the stage with guest TOTO.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.
Neal Schon: “We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023” Neal Schon said. “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin’ good memories. See you soon Friends.”
“’On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends JOURNEY. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends… a blast off stage as well,” added TOTO’s Steve Lukather.
Here’s a look at all the tour dates:
|February 4
|Allentown, PA
|PPL Center
|February 5
|Charlottesville, VA
|John Paul Jones Arena
|February 8
|Savannah, GA
|Enmarket Arena
|February 10
|Columbia, SC
|Colonial Life Arena
|February 11
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|February 14
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|February 17
|Knoxville, TN
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|February 19
|Bossier City, LA
|Brookshire Grocery Arena
|February 22
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|February 23
|Lafayette, LA
|Cajundome
|February 26
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|March 1*
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|March 3
|State College, PA
|Bryce Jordan Center
|March 4*
|Hartford, CT
|XL Center
|March 8
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|March 9*
|Quebec, QC
|Videotron Centre
|March 12*
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|March 13
|Ottawa, ON
|Canadian Tire Centre
|March 16
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|March 17
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Boardwalk Hall
|March 20
|Champaign, IL
|State Farm Center
|March 21
|Moline, IL
|Vibrant Arena at The MARK
|March 24
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|March 25
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|March 28
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|March 31
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|April 1
|Memphis, TN
|FedExForum
|April 4
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|April 7
|Springfield, MO
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|April 8
|Wichita, KS
|INTRUST Bank Arena
|April 11
|Casper, WY
|Ford Wyoming Center
|April 13
|Boise, ID
|ExtraMile Arena
|April 14
|Spokane, WA
|Spokane Arena
|April 17
|Eugene, OR
|Matthew Knight Arena
|April 19
|Stockton, CA
|Stockton Arena
|April 22
|Bakersfield, CA
|Mechanics Bank Arena
|April 23
|Fresno, CA
|SaveMart Center
|April 25
|Palm Springs, CA
|Acrisure Arena