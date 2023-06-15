SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair has booked country star Lainey Wilson as its opening day concert.

Think you don’t recognize her? She is known for her songs “Heart Like a Truck,” “Things a Man Oughta Know,” “Watermelon Moonshine” and more.

Wilson has been one of the highest requested acts for the fair, according to NYS Fair social media. Sean Hennesey, the Interim Fair Director, says he hopes the NYS Fair’s social media followers will be extra excited over this announcement,

You will be able to hear her live at Suburban Park Stage at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23.

The New York State Fair’s Press Office says in May, she brought home four ACM Awards: Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country, and Music Event of the Year and Visual Media of the Year for “wait in the truck.” Meanwhile, at April’s CMT Music Awards, Lainey took home awards for Female Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.

Like all acts who appear as part of the Chevrolet Music Series, Lainey Wilson’s performance is included with Fair admission. Admission tickets – expected to go on sale early in July – is $6 for adults, and free for those who are 65 years and older and 12 years and younger.

The fair is now two-thirds of the way through the announcement of their acts, as they plan to have 48 acts.