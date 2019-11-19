Mötley Crüe announces Def Leppard, Poison Set 2020 Stadium Tour

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WHTM) — Mötley Crüe released a video Monday officially announcing their upcoming reunion. In 2020, they’ll be kicking off a U.S. stadium tour with Poison and Def Leppard. While specific dates and venues have yet to be announced, the three acts will perform at stadiums around the country according to Rolling Stone.

“Legally, we can’t play again,” bassist Nikki Sixx claimed to Rolling Stone backstage at a 2014 show in Denver. “The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

Almost 6 years after signing a Cessation of Touring Agreement, the contract is off the table because a whole new generation of fans are demanding the band to come back together after the huge success of their Netflix biopic ‘The Dirt’.

Rolling Stone says reports of a possible Mötley Crüe reunion have been circulating the past few weeks, with the official Mötley Crüe Twitter account sharing a fan petition calling for the band to reunite and adding “This is interesting . . .” (The Tweet was later deleted.) Reps for Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Poison did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Mötley Crüe played 158 shows on their 2014-15 Final Tour, wrapping up with a hometown show at the Forum in Los Angeles on December 31st, 2015. Prior to the tour, the band claimed to sign a “cessation of touring agreement,” which they said was a binding document that would prohibit them from ever playing again after the tour ended. At the time, the group’s management failed to produce this alleged document despite repeated requests.

For more information visit motley.com.