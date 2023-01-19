(WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t been to the movies yet this year, now is the time to go on National Popcorn Day, Thursday, January 19.

Movie theatres across the United States are celebrating this special day by giving out free popcorn at select movie theatres, according to popcornday2023.com.

The free popcorn is thanks to the Cinema Foundation, in partnership with Fandango, taking part in National Popcorn Day across the country in movie theaters.

It’s no wonder movie theaters are celebrating this national day as 83 percent of moviegoers agree theater popcorn just tastes better, according to a recent Fandango survey.

Of the people in that survey, 66 percent said they order large or extra-large sizes of popcorn, while nearly half said they enjoy mixing their popcorn with candy at the movies.

Movie theaters, compromising of 34,000 screens, have agreed to participate offering promotions including discounted prices, unlimited popcorn refills, free popcorn with the purchase of a drink, or free popcorn.

For more details go to National Popcorn Day, look for more announcements on Twitter at #NationalPopcornDay or your local movie theater’s website.