COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC has announced its new programming lineup for the 2022 fall season.

According to a release from the network, NBC has rounded out its schedule with fan-favorite series, original new shows and popular holiday specials.

Here is a look at the primetime shows viewers can expect on NBC4 this fall:

MONDAY: Popular singing competition “The Voice” will return for its 22nd season with first-time coach Camila Cabello alongside Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly at 8 p.m. Then at 10 p.m. a new “Quantum Leap” will premiere as an updated version of the classic time-travel drama that began in the late 1980s.

TUESDAY: At 8 p.m. “The Voice” hour-long results show will air, followed by the sophomore season of popular sci-fi drama “La Brea” at 9 p.m. and medical drama “New Amsterdam” at 10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY: NBC will continue its “One Chicago” lineup starting with “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m., “Chicago Fire” at 9 p.m. and concluding with “Chicago P.D.” at 10 p.m.



THURSDAY: “Law & Order” fans will once again find all their franchise favorites on Thursday night. The original “Law & Order,” will be back for its 22nd season at 8 p.m., with “Law & Order: SVU,” in its record-breaking 24th season at 9 p.m. and newcomer “Law & Order: Organized Crime” in its third season at 10 p.m.

FRIDAY: Season 2 of Peyton Manning’s trivia show “Capital One College Bowl” will air at 8 p.m. leading into the true-crime original “Dateline NBC.” Premiering in November will be the all-new family comedy, “Lopez vs. Lopez” starring comedian George Lopez at 8 p.m. followed by the return of “Young Rock” from Dwayne Johnson at 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY: “NBC Sunday Night Football” will be back. NFL fans can look forward to 20 regular-season games on the roster.

HOLIDAY SPECIALS: This year’s holiday specials will include “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” “The National Dog Show,” “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” and “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” New for the holidays will be “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” an original movie musical starring beloved superstar Dolly Parton.

NBC FALL 2022-23 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE)



MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — QUANTUM LEAP



TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — La Brea

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam



WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.



THURSDAY

8-9 P.M. — Law & Order

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime



FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – Capital One College Bowl

8-8:30 P.M. – LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ (November)

8:30-9 P.M. – Young Rock (November)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC



SATURDAY

8-9 P.M. — Drama Encores

9-10 P.M. — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 P.M. – SNL Vintage



SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football



