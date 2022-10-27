NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM) – Studio Ghibli has been charming audiences across the world for over 30 years with its nuanced animated classics, and one new report took a look at which films are most popular around the U.S.

A new analysis by communications company Windstream Holdings scoured IMDb to compile every film from the Japanese animation studio and then looked at the search volume for each. Then, after narrowing it down to 15 films, the analysis used Google Trends to find which states searched for which movie the most.

The 1988 war drama “Grave of the Fireflies” was searched more than any other film, reaching the top in 18 states, including New York and Pennsylvania. The second-most popular film was “Howl’s Moving Castle”, according to the report.

Other popular films on the list included “Princess Mononoke”, “The Cat Returns”, “Kiki’s Delivery Service”, and “Porco Rosso”.

The full analysis can be found here.