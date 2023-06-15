SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Blues Festival is back today, June 15 through June 17 at Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds.

The three-day festival is one of the largest free blues events in the Northeast and one of the longest-running festivals, founded in 1992. This summer’s festival headliners include a few blues legends that fans won’t want to miss.

Starting off with night one, the blues rock guitar duo ‘Blood Brothers’ featuring

Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia will be headlining on Thursday, June 15.

The following night, on Friday, June 16, Memphis-based group, Southern Avenue, will bring their deeply soulful funky grooves to the evening’s top spot.

Lastly, the best for last, as blues legend Buddy Guy, brings his ‘Damn Right Farewell’ tour in for the event’s close. Guitar powerhouse, Samantha Fish will be touring with Buddy and plays the support spot just prior to the blues journeyman.

For more information about festival performers, you can visit the blues festival website.

Blues fans can rock out all while exploring a variety of food vendors and drinking a refreshing glass of wine, beer or other beverages. Retail and craft vendors will also be there for a market style for fest-goers’ shopping pleasure. A list will be provided at a later date.

The festival is free to attend, with all ages welcome. Parking in the Fairground’s Brown Lot is

available for $10 per car and $5 per motorcycle. ADA parking is in the Emerald Lot. Proceeds

from the parking fees help to offset expenses and to keep the New York State Blues Festival

admission-free. Lawn chairs are welcome.

For those blues-crazy fans, there are ProAct Blues Club VIP passes currently

available. Early Bird pricing is in effect until 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 7.

In addition, the festival is offering onsite camping at the Fairgrounds Empire RV Park with two and three-night packages available. Participating hotels are also offering discounted rates for festival attendees.

For more information on VIP packages, RV sites, and hotel reservations, visit the blues festival website.