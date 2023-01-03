(NBC) — “America’s Got Talent” has begun its winter run, with “AGT: All Stars” and this season promises to be even more global than ever before.
“I’m gonna tell you right now, this is ‘The World’s Got Talent,’” said “AGT” host Terry Crews.
“AGT All Stars” has pulled together past winners and fan favorites from the U.S. edition of the show.
“I was very surprised about how emotional I got because I’ve only been hosting this thing for about four years,” added Crews.
Those U.S. acts are competing against performers from more than 70 countries with their own editions of “Got Talent.”
“I feel like here is the melting pot, everyone coming together, again showing their acts,” said judge Heidi Klum. “And it’s been the most incredible experience.”
Even if it did not necessarily start that way.
“The first day, I thought was terrible, so I thought we’ve made a huge mistake, and then the following days, thank God, it got better and better and better,” said judge and show creator Simon Cowell.
Although there was the question of how well some of the international acts would translate stateside.
“I’ve got to admit, there were certain acts that didn’t work here and other acts, in reverse, I think did better in America than they did on the British show,” said Cowell.
Then again, not all the acts were impressed by all the judges.
“Here in America, I’m very special,” said Howie Mandel. “I’m really, really important.”
The winner will make an even bigger impression.
“It really is the best of the best,” said Klum. “If you love ‘Got Talent,’ I feel like you’ll love ‘All Stars'” even more.
Also appearing on the show’s premiere is Toledo, Ohio native, Calysta Bevier, who, at the age of 16, received Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer.
During her Season 11 audition in 2016, Bevier explained to the judges that she was a cancer survivor, before launching into Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song.” Now at 23, Bevier has returned to the series with her original song, “Head Held High.”
Watch “AGT: All Stars” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the winter premiere of “New Amsterdam” at 10 p.m.
‘AGT: All Stars’ Contestants
The 60 acts performing:
|AIDAN BRYANT
|AGT S16
|AERIALIST
|AIDAN MCCANN
|BRITAN’S GOT TALENT 2020
|MAGICIAN
|ALAN SILVA
|AGT S15
|AERIALIST
|ANA MARIA MĂRGEAN
|ROMANIA’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2021
|VENTRILOQUIST
|ANEESHWAR KUNCHALA
|BRITAN’S GOT TALENT 2022
|POET
|ARCHIE WILLIAMS
|AGT S15
|SINGER
|AVERY DIXON
|AGT S17
|MUSICIAN
|AXEL BLAKE
|BRITAN’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2022
|COMEDIAN
|BELLO SISTERS
|AGT S15
|HAND BALANCING
|BERYWAM
|AGT S14
|A CAPELLA GROUP
|BIR KHALSA
|AGT S14
|EXTREME VARIETY
|BRANDON LEAKE
|AGT S15 WINNER
|POET
|BRETT LOUDERMILK
|AGT S15
|EXTREME VARIETY
|CALY BEVIER
|AGT S11
|SINGER
|CAPTAIN RUIN
|AUSTRALIA’S GOT TALENT 2019
|EXTREME VARIETY
|CRISTINA RAE
|AGT S15
|SINGER
|DANCE TOWN FAMILY
|AGT S15
|DANCE
|DANELIYA TULESHOVA
|AGT S15
|SINGER
|DARIUS MABDA
|ROMANIA’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2022
|DANCE
|DETROIT YOUTH CHOIR
|AGT S14
|CHOIR
|DIVYANSH & MANURAJ
|INDIA’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2022
|MUSIC ACT
|DUSTIN TAVELLA
|AGT S16 WINNER
|MAGICIAN
|DUSTIN’S DOJO
|AGT S9
|VARIETY
|EMIL & DARIEL
|AGT S9
|MUSIC ACT
|ERIC CHIEN
|ASIA’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2019 / AGT S14
|MAGICIAN
|FLAU’JAE
|AGT S13
|RAPPER
|HUMAN FOUNTAINS
|AGT S13
|VARIETY
|JACKIE FABULOUS
|AGT S14
|COMEDIAN
|JAMIE LEAHEY
|BRITAN’S GOT TALENT 2022
|VENTRILOQUIST
|JASPER CHERRY
|BRITAN’S GOT TALENT 2021
|MAGICIAN
|JEANICK FOURNIER
|CANADA’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2022
|SINGER
|JIMMIE HERROD
|AGT S16
|SINGER
|JOSH BLUE
|AGT S16
|COMEDIAN
|KEIICHI IWASAKI
|BRITAN’S GOT TALENT 2022
|MAGICIAN
|KEREN MONTERO
|DOMINICANA’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2021
|SINGER
|KODI LEE
|AGT S14 WINNER
|SINGER
|LIGHT BALANCE KIDS
|AGT S14
|DANCE
|LIOZ
|AUSTRALIA’S GOT TALENT 2020 /AGT S10
|MAGICIAN
|LUKAS & FALCO
|DAS SUPERTALENT (GERMANY) WINNER / AGT S14
|ANIMAL ACT
|MALEVO
|AGT S11
|DANCE
|MANDY HARVEY
|AGT S12
|SINGER
|MERVANT VERA
|AGT S17
|MAGICIAN
|MIKE E WINFIELD
|AGT S17
|COMEDIAN
|MINI DROIDS
|BELGIUM’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2021
|DANCE
|NDLOVU YOUTH CHOIR
|AGT S14
|CHOIR
|PETER ANTONIOU
|AGT S16
|MENTALIST
|PETER ROSALITA
|AGT S16
|SINGER
|POWER DUO
|PHILIPPINE’S GOT TALENT WINNER 2016
|AERIALISTS
|ROBERT FINLEY
|AGT S14
|SINGER
|SACRED RIANA
|ASIAS GOT TALENT WINNER / AGT S13
|MAGICIAN
|SARA JAMES
|AGT S17
|SINGER
|SETHWARD
|AGT S15-17
|VARIETY
|TERRY FATOR
|AGT S2 WINNER
|VENTRILOQUIST
|TOM BALL
|BRITAN’S GOT TALENT 2022
|SINGER
|TONE THE CHIEF
|AGT S8
|SINGER
|VITORIA BUENO
|DAS SUPERTALENT (GERMANY) 2021
|BALLERINA
|VIVIANNA ROSSI
|AGT S17
|AERIALIST
|VOICES OF HOPE CHILDREN’S CHOIR
|AGT S13
|CHOIR
|WORLD TAEKWONDO
|AGT S16
|VARIETY
|YUMBO DUMP
|ASIA’S GOT TALENT / AGT S13
|VARIETY