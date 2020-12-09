Olivia Jade Giannulli speaks out for first time in Facebook series Red Table Talk

FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin poses with her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, at the 2019 “An Unforgettable Evening” in Beverly Hills, Calif. Social media star Giannulli posted her YouTube video Sunday, Dec. 1, first time since the arrest of her parents, Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, has put her at the center of the college admissions scandal. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(WETM) – The daughter of Lori Loughlin is speaking out for the first time since her parents were sentenced to prison for their roles–in the college admissions scandal.

Olivia jade Giannulli talked about the scandal on the Facebook series “red table talk.”

she admits what her family did was wrong and that she does not deserve anyone’s pity.

“I just want a second chance to be like, I recognize I messed up and, for so long i wasn’t able to talk about this, because of the legalities behind it. I never got to say, I’m really sorry that this happened,” said Giannulli.

Her mother, Lori Loughlin is currently serving a two-month prison sentence.

Her father is serving a five-month sentence.