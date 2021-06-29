Only one Golden Buzzer left on Season 16 of ‘America’s Got Talent’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 has now reached the fifth round of auditions with tonight’s all-new episode and only one Golden Buzzer remains to be pressed.

So far in the competition, three of the judges and host Terry Crews have all used their Golden Buzzer privileges.

Howie Mandel was first, choosing Northwell Health Nurse Choir for his Golden Buzzer. Simon Cowell did the honors next, catapulting singer and Ohio native, Nightbirde, into the nation’s consciousness with her hit song “It’s OK.” In episode three, Terry Crews selected World Taekwondo Demonstration Team for his top honor. Finally, last week Sofia Vergara picked singer Jimmie Herrod to go straight to the finals.

That leaves Judge Heidi Klum with the ability to select one of tonight’s 16 contestants as her Golden Buzzer winner.

AGT Contestants

Tuesday, June 29

Positive Impact Movement, Aerial / Movement

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

The Empower Pack, Animal Act

Hometown: Brandywine, Maryland

Alexandra Cote, Animal Act

Hometown: Quebec, Canada

Gangstagrass, Band

Hometown: Brooklyn, Philly, Pensacola, Omaha, Washington DC

Delicious Duane Douglas, Variety/Other

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

The Moon City Masters, Singing Group

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

The Sklar Brothers, Comedians

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Melodie Blaize, Variety/Other

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Space Kiddettes, Singing Group

Hometown: Houston, TX

Thomas Evans, Variety/Other

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Lea Hinz, Aerial / Movement

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Bob’s Dance Shop, Dance Group

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Tory Vagasy, Singer

Hometown: Pompano Beach, FL

Peter Antoniou, Magician

Current Residence: Seattle, WA

Dokteuk Crew, Dance Group

Hometown: Daejeon, South Korea

Jayy, Singer

Current Residence: Drexel Hill, PA