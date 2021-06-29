Only one Golden Buzzer left on Season 16 of ‘America’s Got Talent’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 has now reached the fifth round of auditions with tonight’s all-new episode and only one Golden Buzzer remains to be pressed.
So far in the competition, three of the judges and host Terry Crews have all used their Golden Buzzer privileges.
Howie Mandel was first, choosing Northwell Health Nurse Choir for his Golden Buzzer. Simon Cowell did the honors next, catapulting singer and Ohio native, Nightbirde, into the nation’s consciousness with her hit song “It’s OK.” In episode three, Terry Crews selected World Taekwondo Demonstration Team for his top honor. Finally, last week Sofia Vergara picked singer Jimmie Herrod to go straight to the finals.
That leaves Judge Heidi Klum with the ability to select one of tonight’s 16 contestants as her Golden Buzzer winner.
AGT Contestants
Tuesday, June 29
Positive Impact Movement, Aerial / Movement
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
The Empower Pack, Animal Act
Hometown: Brandywine, Maryland
Alexandra Cote, Animal Act
Hometown: Quebec, Canada
Gangstagrass, Band
Hometown: Brooklyn, Philly, Pensacola, Omaha, Washington DC
Delicious Duane Douglas, Variety/Other
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
The Moon City Masters, Singing Group
Hometown: Brooklyn, NY
The Sklar Brothers, Comedians
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Melodie Blaize, Variety/Other
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Space Kiddettes, Singing Group
Hometown: Houston, TX
Thomas Evans, Variety/Other
Hometown: Seattle, WA
Lea Hinz, Aerial / Movement
Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
Bob’s Dance Shop, Dance Group
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Tory Vagasy, Singer
Hometown: Pompano Beach, FL
Peter Antoniou, Magician
Current Residence: Seattle, WA
Dokteuk Crew, Dance Group
Hometown: Daejeon, South Korea
Jayy, Singer
Current Residence: Drexel Hill, PA