NYS FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You may not have known that Quinn XCII is pronounced Quinn Ninety-Two. But you’ll get the chance to say it, when you see him at the NYS Fair this September!

You can find Quinn XCII at the Suburban Park Stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.

Some of his more popular songs are:

“Too Late” (with AJR)

“Georgia Peach”

“Flare Guns”

“The Lows”

“Stay Next To Me” (with Chelsea Cutler)

“Stacy”

Originally, Quinn XCII saw songwriting and music as more of a hobby. His moniker was inspired by an acronym he learned from a college professor “Quit unless your instincts are never neglected” and the year he was born, 1992, according to the NYS Fair.

“Quinn XCII is a great addition to our Chevrolet Music Series Line-Up. With catchy songs and relatable lyrics that span multiple genres, his music provides a nice soundtrack to summer and complements the fun vibes that the Fair creates an atmosphere that it’s known for,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.

Quinn XCII’s performance is free with the price of admission to the fair.

