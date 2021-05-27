‘Red Nose Day’ returns for 2021 with a special edition of NBC’s ‘The Wall’ to fight child poverty

(NBC) – Whether you wear one for real or digitally, Red Nose Day is here again. NBC’s teaming up with Comic Relief U.S. to help raise money to fight child poverty in the U.S. and around the world. In the last six years, $240 million have been generated for the cause.

On a wet night four years ago, the start of Red Nose Day left host Chris Hardwick with a red face after falling on stage during the live broadcast.

“It’s imperfect. When you fall on live television, you fall and that’s it,” said Hardwick of the mishap.

Hardwick recovered from that tumble and returns tonight in a much drier venue. Hardwick plays host to a Dallas couple, out to win money to help families in poverty they’ve already assisted in their community, emblematic of the national problem.

“13 million children in the U.S., even before the COVID crisis, were living in poverty, that’s in the U.S. alone,” explained Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief.

That number balloons to 1.2 billion globally according to officials with Red Nose parent Comic Relief.

“While many folks have had a really taxing year, some people have been set back years, years of progress, particularly children living in poverty,” said Moore.

The pandemic forced a pivot to digital red noses last year, sales of those and other fundraising efforts generated $42 million.

Tonight, stars are once again enlisted to illustrate the needs Red Nose Day addresses. Hardwick will also play the wall himself for the first time hoping he can raise Red Nose funds.

“All of a sudden you second guess yourself you get nervous,” revealed Hardwick. “I think I know the answer to this, but I’m not. Oh my gosh, do I know this?”

Answers on a game show to help Red Nose Day answer child poverty.

“Red Nose Day” airs tonight at 8 p.m., followed by new episodes of “Law and Order: SVU” and “Law and Order: Organized Crime.”