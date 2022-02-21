‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ Coming to the Clemens Center in March

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Tickets for “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” are now available at the Clemens Center for March 12.

Schoolhouse Rock Live! opened in 1993 in Chicago. Now in its 29th year, the show is coming to Elmira to educate and entertain the Twin Tiers region.

The show will start at 2 p.m. General Admission is $10, free tickets are available for those under 18.

The Clemens Center is also offering a deal, buy one Adult ticket and receive unlimited complimentary youth tickets. Today, February 21, is the last day for this deal, so act quickly if you want to secure tickets.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3BBy4dm.