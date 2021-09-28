Syracuse Zac Brown Band show cancelled after positive COVID-19 test

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Zac Brown Band show scheduled for Saturday has been canceled after Zac Brown announced via social media Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“To all our fans, I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback Tour.’ Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first. We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so.

I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential. I believe we can all overcome this together. As soon as we can, we’ll see you back out on the road again. Nothing’s better than the comeback.

The shows currently scheduled in Clarkston, Michigan, on Sept. 30; Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 1; Syracuse, New York, on Oct. 2; and Saratoga Springs, New York, on Oct. 3 have all been cancelled.”

Zac Brown