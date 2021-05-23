The Billboard Music Awards, what to expect

LOS ANGELES (WETM) – The Billboard Music Awards will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday right here on WETM-TV (NBC). 18 News’ Zach Wheeler talked with Jason Lipshutz, the Senior Director of Music at Billboard before the show.

Lipshutz said this year, Billboard’s Icon Award will be presented to Pink, and the Artist of the Decade Award will be presented to Drake.

Billboard Music Award nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards start at 8 p.m. on WETM-TV (NBC).