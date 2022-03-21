SCRANTON, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Reading the “Terms of Use” when signing up for services is something very few people do. However, you might want to start.

In Peacock TV’s Terms of Use, if you look closely you’ll find a hidden gem, Kevin’s famous chili recipe from the hit TV series “The Office”.

This discovery was claimed to have been made by a TikTok user’s boyfriend while scrolling through the long list of legal terminology. As it turns out this isn’t the first time a hidden recipe was found in the terms of use.

In 2020, a chocolate cake recipe was discovered in one of the subsections. Similar to the chili recipe, it was blatantly listed at the top of terms. Perhaps this is a ploy by Peacock to get users to read the terms?

If you scroll down to Section 9. Third-Party Authentication; Third Party Services, you’ll find the step-by-step instructions on how to make the dish that Kevin so famously dropped on the floor during episode 26 of season 5.

Ingredients

4 dried ancho chiles

2 Tbs neutral oil (vegetable, canola or grapeseed)

3 lbs ground beef (80/20 or 85/15 lean)

2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped

6 cloves garlic

1 large jalapeño, finely chopped

1 Tbs dried oregano

2 tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

2 Tbs tomato paste

2 12 oz. bottles of beer (lager or pale ale)

3 cans Pinto beans, drained and rinsed

3 cups beef stock

2 ½ cups chopped ripe tomatoes

2 Tbs kosher salt

Chopped scallions, shredded Jack cheese and sour cream for topping



Directions

Tear ancho chiles into pieces, discarding seeds and stems. In a large heavy pot or Dutch oven, toast chiles over medium-high, stirring occasionally until very fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer toasted ancho chiles to a food processor or spice mill and process until very finely ground. Set aside.

Add oil to pot and heat over medium-high. Add ground beef and cook, stirring occasionally to break beef into small pieces, until well browned (about 6 minutes). Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef to a plate and set aside.

Add onion to pot and cook briefly over medium-high until barely softened, about 2 minutes. The secret is to undercook the onions.

Using a garlic press, press garlic directly into the pot, 1 clove at a time. Then stir in jalapeños, oregano, cumin, cayenne pepper and tomato paste. Stir and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add beer and continue to cook, stirring and scraping the pan, about 7 minutes.

Meanwhile, put beans in a large bowl and mash briefly with a potato masher until broken up but not fully mashed.

Add mashed beans, stock, tomatoes, salt, and cooked beef to pot. Cover and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low to maintain simmer and cook 2 hours so everything gets to know each other in the pot. Remove from heat, uncover and let stand at least 1 hour (can also be refrigerated 8 hours or overnight).

Reheat gently, taste and add more salt if necessary, and serve with your favorite toppings. We recommend chopped scallions, shredded Jack cheese and sour cream.

Enjoy! And avoid spilling all over the reception area.