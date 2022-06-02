(WSYR-TV) — Many fans have likely been counting down the days since it was announced earlier this year that Sir Paul McCartney would be performing at the JMA Wireless Dome at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. There are 35,000 people expected at the event.

While the show doesn’t start until 8 p.m., Ticketmaster advises concert-goers to get to the Dome early. Roads will be busy, even with traffic directors, but University Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala says the event will require the biggest traffic deployment in Syracuse in at least four to five years. Several roads will also be closed in Downtown Syracuse for the Taste of Syracuse and Paige’s Butterfly Run.

The JMA Wireless Dome is getting ready for its first event since the name change. (Erik Columbia)

McCartney last played in Syracuse in 2017. (Erik Columbia)

Staff at the JMA Dome led the media through a tour of Thursday’s prep for the concert. (Erik Columbia)

This is the stage McCartney will take Saturday. (Erik Columbia)

University Vice President & Chief Facilities Officer (right) talks with Casey Honigbaum of NewsChannel 9. (Erik Columbia)

This is the view McCartney will have of the crowd Saturday. (Erik Columbia)

Crews prep part of the floor. (Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

Sala speaks with the media Thursday ahead of Saturday’s concert. (Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

(Erik Columbia)

View of back stage. (Erik Columbia)

The earliest you can get to the event would be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, when parking lots open. The Dome opens its gates at 6 p.m.

Speaking of parking, Sala recommends that fans without a JMA Dome parking pass go to the Skytop parking lots on South Campus. You can park for $25 per car and it includes a free shuttle service to the Dome starting at 4 p.m.

You can also try parking at the University Ave Garage or the Booth Garage for $35.

No matter where you park, Sala recommends bringing cash — but you’ll need a card in order to pay for anything within the Dome since they’ve gone cashless.

In order to get inside, you’ll obviously need your ticket. You should have these ready to go before you leave your house to make sure you aren’t struggling to find them once you get in line.

Visitors no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter the Dome. You also aren’t required to wear a mask inside the event.

If you need a handicap accessible entrance, there are three: Gates A, C and G. An elevator is located inside the Dome, behind the box office at Gate B, that provides access to the upper level.

Gate A, located on the south side of the stadium, is where the handicap accessible shuttle bus drops off and picks up.

Gate C, located on the northwest corner of the stadium, is near the walkway from the Irving Garage.

Gate G, located on the southeast corner of the stadium (just east of Gate A), is where the handicap accessible shuttle bus picks up.

All other visitors can enter the Dome at any gate.

The floor seating area can be accessed from any aisle leading to the floor. At the stairs to the floor, guests will have tickets verified and receive a wristband. This process will happen inside of the Dome. If you have floor seats, account for this process when planning how early to enter the stadium.

Once you’re inside and have your seat, all that’s left is to enjoy the music! If you’re curious about what songs will be played, Wikipedia shares the “Got Back” tour setlist: