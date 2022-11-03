PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Famous country singer Thomas Rhett will be bringing his “Home Team” tour to Pennsylvania next year.

According to a tweet from Thomas Rhett’s official Twitter account, Rhett will be touring with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rhett will be making two stops in Pennsylvania on his tour. On July 7 Rhett will be performing in Wilkes-Barre and on Sep. 22 he will be performing in State College.

Tickets go on presale on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and are available to the public on Friday, Nov. 11.

You can click here to buy tickets and here to sign up for the presale.

Rhett will also be making a stop closer to the Midstate in Baltimore, Maryland on July 21.