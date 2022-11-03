PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Famous country singer Thomas Rhett will be bringing his “Home Team” tour to Pennsylvania next year.
According to a tweet from Thomas Rhett’s official Twitter account, Rhett will be touring with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.
Rhett will be making two stops in Pennsylvania on his tour. On July 7 Rhett will be performing in Wilkes-Barre and on Sep. 22 he will be performing in State College.
Tickets go on presale on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and are available to the public on Friday, Nov. 11.
You can click here to buy tickets and here to sign up for the presale.
Rhett will also be making a stop closer to the Midstate in Baltimore, Maryland on July 21.