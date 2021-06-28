Tioga Downs announces summer concert series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Rick Nielsen of music group Cheap Trick performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Celebration at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga Downs Casino Resort has announced its 2021 Summer Concert Series featuring Blood, Sweat & Tears, Tanya Tucker, and Cheap Trick.

The series begins with jazz-rock group Blood, Sweat & Tears on July 29, featuring new singer Keith Paluso after his appearance on The Voice. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 28 at the resort gift shop or on Ticketmaster. Tickets $30 for general admission and $50 for reserved seats.

The second act in this series is country music singer Tanya Tucker on August 20. Tickets are $20 and

100% of the sales will benefit the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group.

Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductee Cheap Trick will be the final show of the series on September 10. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for reserved seats.

Tanya Tucker and Cheap Trick tickets will be announced in the near future.