BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Coming in July, TAGS will be holding an “I Love the 90’s” event with a special lineup of musical talent to take viewers back in time.

The show will host an impressive lineup with feature artist Vanilla Ice and special guests Coolio, Rob Base, Tone Loc, and Young MC.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, July 22, tickets go on-sale Friday, May 13, at 10:00 a.m.

General Admission starts at $34.75 with reserved and Gold Circle seating ranging between $54.75-$125.00. VIP packages are available for $229 for the headliner and $169 for the opener. Early bird pricing will be available on all tickets up to two weeks before the show at 10% off. Tickets will revert to the regular price on July 8 at midnight.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at tagstickets.com or by phone at 800-650-TAGS.