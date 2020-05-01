Wendy and Jim’s Music Minute #7

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Due to New York Pause, local musicians are without anyplace to play, and local music venues are also without customers. Wendy and Jim take us to one of their favorite places to play to find out how the owners are doing during this extended shutdown.

TRANSCRIPT

(Jim Anderson, Singer, Songwriter, Producer)

Welcome to the Wendy and Jim’s Music Minute, Wendy! Who do we have today?

(Wendy Owens, Singer Songwriter)

Well Jim, today we are sitting with the owner of Kahunas Bar, James Boyles. How are you doing today James?

(James Boyles, Owner Kahunas Elmira)

Good Wendy , how are you?

(Wendy)

I’m good. Tell us how you are staying in business while we are on New York Pause.

(James)

Well we’re doing the takeout and doing delivery as well, and that keeps us somewhat busy for now.

(Wendy)

So James, I see all this equipment here, tell us what else you’re doing.

(James)

So we are taking advantage of this downtime the best we can. We’re actually preparing to put new floors in the entire place. And some other improvements that have been necessary throughout the years so. Yea we’re kinda taking advantage of the downtime and doing the best we can to make some minor improvements inside for when we open back up for our fantastic patrons and put a new smile on their face.

(Jim)

Well, Wendy, I can’t wait for us to come back here and be able to play Kahunas and have a great time. James, Thanks for being with us.

Thank you for tuning into Wendy and Jim’s Music Minute.