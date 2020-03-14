Wendy and Jim’s Music Minute: Episode 1

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – There is some amazing talent here in the Twin Tiers – however, much of it is still hidden. 18 News Photojournalist Rich Tanner shows us how to find the best local music as he kicks off this first episode of “Wendy and Jim’s Music Minute.”

Transcript

Rich Tanner, “I’m here with Wendy Owens and Jim Anderson, local musicians that have been in the business a dozen years or more and I’ve seen them around the area at different venues over the years, and always wondered how someone gets into the music business?”

Wendy Owens Singer, Songwriter, “Well I’ve been singing all my life and in-order-to get better you have to have years of practice. And as you practice and put yourself out there. You find opportunities and opportunities are created for you to do different things. And it’s just taking chances on that and seeing what sticks”

Jim Anderson Singer, Songwriter, Producer. ” I picked up a guitar when I was nine years old, I loved music, one of my best friends and I. Played in our basement our instruments, he was a drummer and we just worked and worked and worked and practiced. And as we got older, we started playing school dances and doing things like that.”

Rich Tanner. “How can someone find out about the local music?”

Jim Anderson Singer, Songwriter, Producer, “Well the great part is. Our local area has a tremendous amount of wonderful talent for you to go see all different kinds of music. From country to classic rock to rock to pop and popular music. And that’s actually what we want to do with this segment is let the community know what we have in our region, to go out and see amazing bands and enjoy yourself from very talented artists.”

Rich Tanner: “For more information and a link to Wendy and Jim go to MyTwinTiers.com”