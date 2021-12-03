‘America’s Got Talent’ searching for 2022 season contestants

(NBC) —”America’s Got Talent” is a summer-long talent search on NBC, a search that starts each season soon after Thanksgiving when producers begin looking for new contestants.

“Go for it!” is the simple message Howie Mandel has for aspiring “America’s Got Talent” contestants.

“People prejudge themselves,” said Mandel. “Do not judge yourself.”

Producers are doing that right now, scouring online auditions for potential contestants in the upcoming season.

“This is the biggest talent show in the world,” said Terry Crews, the show’s host. “And you don’t even have to leave your house to submit yourself for it.”

Potential contestants can go to the “AGT” auditions website and send in a video file of whatever talent they have to offer.

“Before you press record, just clear your mind and do it like you’re alone,” Mandel. “Nobody’s ever gonna see it. And that is how whatever it is that is you will shine brighter than any other way.”

The show has also set updates through December and January where acts can sign up for a virtual live audition with an “AGT” producer that could lead to an audition in front of the show’s judges.

“It’s wild to see how superstars are created on this show overnight,” said Crews.

And while the season only produces one winner it can still create other stars and produce memorable moments.

“You think it’s silly, you think it’s crazy,” said Crews. “We need it. We want it. I’m that guy who loves that stuff.”

So whether your talent’s eclectic or, electric, “America’s Got Talent” is ready to give you a look.

The new season of “America’s Got Talent” will begin taping next spring. The show’s audition website is www.agtauditions.com/

About “America’s Got Talent”

“Americas Got Talent,” judges include Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is the show’s host.

Undiscovered talent of all ages — singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists and more — appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. With the guidance of the show’s host, the audience learns the backstories of these amazing people as they strive to make it to the finale, where one talented performer wins a life-changing $1 million prize.

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.